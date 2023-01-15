A Brewer man is accused of abducting a woman outside the Bangor Target on Saturday night.

Colby Cooper, 21, was charged with kidnapping, eluding and domestic violence assault, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, a spokesperson for the Bangor Police Department.

Cooper allegedly forced a woman, whom police did not identify, into a U-Haul rental van in the Target parking lot about 10 p.m.

Cooper then fled north on Stillwater Avenue, while witnesses to the abduction followed him and gave updates on his location to police, McAmbley said late Saturday night. Witnesses lost track of Cooper after he turned onto Kelley Road and headed toward Veazie.

Police spotted Cooper a short time later traveling south on Interstate 95 and pursued him onto Interstate 395 before he stopped near exit 2, McAmbley said.

Cooper was arrested and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

The victim was treated at the Bangor Fire Department for minor injuries.

McAmbley released no additional information.