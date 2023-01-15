A Turner man who stabbed a couple to death will be allowed to leave his Augusta psychiatric center for supervised short outings, according to the Kennebec Journal.

Patrick Maher, 26, killed Troy and Dulsie Varney back in 2021, while he was renting a room from the couple. Maher was found not criminally responsible for this crime by reason of insanity.

Maher will be allowed to leave the Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta for up to two hours at a time under the supervision of two hospital staff members, according to the Kennebec Journal. The Varney family has expressed outrage that Maher could be allowed out of the psychiatric center for any length of time.

Maher’s supervised outings also will be restricted to within 10 miles of Riverview Psychiatric Center, the newspaper reported.