Belfast police are investigating a swatting incident after a 911 caller reported a fake shooting on Saturday night.

Police Chief Bobby Cormier said the male caller told Waldo County emergency dispatch he had shot and killed his brother in a house on Union Street around 5:30 p.m. The caller told the dispatcher he was still armed, had again shot his brother and would not cooperate with police. The dispatcher heard gunshots in the background during the call.

The caller stayed on the phone with the dispatcher while police made their way to the scene. When Belfast police officers arrived, the caller told dispatch the report was a hoax and hung up the phone.

The call is among the many swatting — or phoning in a fake emergency to generate police response — incidents that Maine has dealt with in recent months, including a series of fake active shooter calls that targeted schools in November.

On Saturday, Belfast police evacuated the residents from their house and confirmed with them that there was no shooting on the property. It wasn’t immediately clear if the residents were involved. It’s unclear if anyone inside the home was involved in the swatting incident.

Cormier said an investigation is underway to find the caller, who will face criminal charges for committing false public alarm or report.

In Maine, it is illegal to intentionally give false information to law enforcement that causes them to think a crime has been committed or the safety of another person is endangered. That statute extends to fire departments, ambulance services or other government agencies when the situation involves an emergency. False public alarm or report is a Class D offense in Maine. The caller could face up to a year in prison if he is found, charged and convicted.

“These calls can put both the community and officers at risk and impact resources

for legitimate emergency calls,” Cormier said.