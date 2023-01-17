PERU, Maine — Two Mainers were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Peru on Monday, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Route 108 and involved a Toyota pickup truck, a Ford F-150 pickup truck, and a Volkswagen Jetta. Deputies say the Toyota pickup and Ford pickup collided head-on.

Deputies say the driver of the Toyota pickup, 57-year-old Kenneth Roy of Greene, and his passenger, 54-year-old Robert Winson of South Portland, were seriously injured.

As of Tuesday, Roy is listed in stable condition and Winson is in critical condition.

The other drivers and passengers involved in the crash were not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.