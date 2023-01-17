HALLOWELL, Maine — A Hallowell police sergeant was injured in a crash on Sunday night triggered by slippery road conditions.

Sgt. Christopher Giles’ cruiser was reportedly struck from behind by a teenage driver on Water Street around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Kennebec Journal.

According to the Kennebec Journal, Giles said the 16-year-old boy from Gardiner was driving too fast for the road conditions that night.

The cruiser was seriously damaged, reducing the department’s fleet of three down to two.

Giles was taken to the hospital and later released.

The teen and his two passengers were not hurt.

An investigation into the crash has been opened.