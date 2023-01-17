A Lamoine girl recently wrote to the town for a peculiar request.

The girl, 5-year-old Brielle Hamor, wrote asking if it would be possible to keep a unicorn at her home, the Ellsworth American reported.

Hamor asked that if she was allowed to keep a unicorn, that the town provide a permit for her to fill out in their response to the letter.

Ellsworth’s current animal control ordinance has various guidance for how to handle dogs and other common animals, but it doesn’t have anything discussing the guidance for unicorns. That might be a hot topic at the next town meeting.

Hamor might just get lucky though, since a young girl in southern California was recently granted a unicorn license. The license allowed the girl to keep a unicorn at her home, as long as she maintained the unicorn’s health and it wasn’t a nuisance to neighbors.