A 2012 graduate of Ellsworth high school will be on the big screen alongside well-renowned actors Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford after landing roles in three period pieces.

Tyler Beardsley, who formerly acted at The Grand, recently appeared in a small speaking role in “1923,” the prequel to Paramount’s “Yellowstone” series on the network’s streaming service, according to the Ellsworth American.

Beardsley, who was cast as “Bartender” appears in the third episode of the series, titled “The War Has Come Home.” He was able to actually act as though he was tending bar, complete with alcohol, garnishes and other bar necessities, he told the Ellsworth newspaper.

The series premiered on Paramount+ in December 2022, and is an origin story in the “Yellowstone” series, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Beardsley told the Ellsworth newspaper that he was quite starstruck when Ford flew into the set on a helicopter, but overall the experience was exhilarating and fun.

The Ellsworth High School graduate also scored a role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming “Oppenheimer,” which is set to premiere in theaters in July 2023.

The movie will follow the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and the work that he did with the Manhattan Project to create the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer will be played by Cillian Murphy, who has rocketed into mainstream recognition after the success of Netflix’s “Peaky Blinders.”

Beardsley will also appear in “Lessons in Chemistry,” which will premiere on Apple TV+ this year. The series will star Brie Larson, who is also the show’s executive producer.

“Lessons in Chemistry” is based on a book of the same title written by Bonnie Garmus and follows a female scientist struggling with the social stigmas of being a woman in science in the 1950s, according to the Ellsworth newspaper.

Beardsley started acting at The Grand with his brother and father, and eventually went on to get degrees in both computer science and drama while studying at Tufts University. He currently tutors and teaches computer science, and attends auditions when he has the opportunity to.