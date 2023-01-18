INDUSTRY, Maine – An Industry man was arrested Wednesday after a standoff with police.

The standoff started after a woman reported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office that she had been assaulted, officials said. Officials responded to a Taylor Road home at around 9:40 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly heard a gunshot from inside the home, while the woman who had called in the complaint was still inside.

The woman was not injured, officials said.

After the gunshot was fired, the woman was able to escape the residence, but 57-year-old Bradford Luker had barricaded himself inside the house.

Luker was arrested at around 2:14 p.m., after he attempted to run toward Clearwater Lake. He was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated, but was cleared, according to officials.

He has been charged with domestic violence assault and reckless conduct.

Further information was not available on Wednesday afternoon.