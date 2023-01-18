This story will be updated.

INDUSTRY, Maine – Franklin County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a standoff in Industry.

The standoff started after a woman reported to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office that she had been assaulted, officials said. Officials responded to a Taylor Road home at around 9:40 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly heard a gunshot from inside the home, while the woman who had called in the complaint was still inside.

The woman was not injured, officials said.

After the gunshot was fired, the woman was able to escape the residence, but a male suspect had barricaded himself inside the house.

A perimeter was formed around the house, and the Maine State Police tactical team is on the scene.