Winslow schools and town offices were closed to the public after a man was reportedly stabbed multiple times in downtown Winslow on Wednesday.

The man was stabbed at least six times at around 10 a.m. on LaSalle Street, the Morning Sentinel reported. The assailant has not been identified yet, and it is unclear if they knew the man who was injured.

The middle-aged man was able to walk about a block after the assault, and police found him after following a trail of blood to an apartment building on Monument Street, the Waterville newspaper reported.

Local schools have locked all doors to the public, and an emergency alert was sent out to community members.

Although the assailant has not been identified yet, no other stabbings or injuries have been reported. An investigation is ongoing.