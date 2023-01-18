A worker died Tuesday morning after he reportedly fell from a bucket lift in Rangeley.

The man, who was a subcontractor for Consolidated Communications, was believed to be in the bucket attached to a 2012 Ford Econoline van traveling south on Route 4, also known as Main Street, about 10:48 a.m. when the bucket hit utility wires suspended over the road, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene, Moss said late Tuesday night.

She said the man will not be identified until next of kin have been notified.

The van was driven by Anton Natachiev, 31, of Brooklyn, New York.

No cause or manner of death were immediately available.

The death remains under investigation.