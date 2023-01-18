KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — Police say the mail thieves are back in the Kennebunkport area and Mainers are warned to be on the lookout.

The Kennebunkport Police Department says they have received reports that theives are stealing the outgoing mail from residential mailboxes and removing personal or business checks being sent out to make payments.

The thieves are then using copying equipment to duplicate the checks and make several copies. They then cash them at various locations, police said.

Any suspicious activity should be reported to your local police department.

Police recommend that Mainers check their financial activity on a regular basis, as well as using locked mailboxes when sending checks of any type.