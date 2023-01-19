The University of Maine Police Department is on the hunt for a bear statue stolen from campus last fall.

Since at least November, police have been seeking a copper bear statue, valued at $8,000, stolen from the Buchanan Alumni House on Nov. 23, 2022, according to a UMaine police Facebook post. The statue is two feet by three feet and hollow, according to Margaret Nagle, a spokesperson for the university.

The theft of the bear came three days after four students were seen on video destroying a $4,000 sign in front of the Buchanan Alumni House. Those four students have been identified and referred to the Division of Student Life Student Conduct Office, Nagle said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 207-581-4040 or email the police department at um.policedepartment@maine.edu.