Despite being without injured reigning America East Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Anne Simon for the final 18:48 of the game, the University of Maine women’s basketball team went on a 9-0 run late in the fourth quarter to erase a four-point deficit and post a 50-46 win over Binghamton in Vestal, N.Y. on Saturday afternoon.

UMaine improved to 9-9 overall and 5-1 in America East while Binghamton fell to 10-10 and 3-4.

It was UMaine’s sixth straight win over Binghamton and 19th over the last 22 meetings.

Sophomore forward Adi Smith paced the Black Bears with 17 points and 15 rebounds, her 10th double-double of the season and sixth in her last seven games. She also had four steals, three assists and two blocked shots.

Junior forward Caroline Bornemann contributed eight points and five rebounds, sophomore guard Sera Hodgson had seven points and three rebounds and Skowhegan freshman Jaycie Christopher produced six points off the bench.

Sophomore guard Paula Gallego chipped in with five points and six rebounds.

Sophomore forward Genevieve Coleman’s 16 points and two rebounds led Binghamton. Redshirt freshman guard Jadyn Weltz had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals and senior guard Denai Bowman finished with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots.

Senior guard Clare Traeger grabbed 15 rebounds and had two points.

Redshirt freshman guard Ella Wanzer, who entered the game averaging 11.9 points per game and was leading America East in 3-pointers made per game with 2.7, was held to four points and she missed both of her 3-pointers.

UMaine led 27-20 at halftime and was still up 27-20 when Simon suffered a leg injury 1:12 into the second half.

Simon, who finished with four points, missed eight games earlier this season with a high ankle sprain.

The Bearcats went on to outscore UMaine 17-8 in the quarter, behind Coleman’s 10 points, to take a two-point lead into the fourth quarter.

UMaine has now been outscored 117-76 in the third quarter of its conference games.

Trailing 43-39 with 5:09 left, Smith triggered the decisive 9-0 run with a layup.

A Bornemann layup tied it with 3:56 left and Christopher’s 3-pointer off a Smith pass with 3:02 remaining gave UMaine the lead for good.

Bornemann capped the flurry by taking it to the rim for a basket with 2:23 remaining.

Bowman’s jumper with 51 seconds left cut the lead to 48-45.

Bornemann missed two free throws with six seconds left and UMaine elected to foul Bowman two seconds later to prevent Binghamton from potentially tying it with a three.

Bowman missed the first one, made the second one and Smith was fouled after receiving the inbounds pass.

Smith sank both free throws with three seconds left to sew up the win.

“I’m really proud of the girls,” said UMaine head coach Amy Vachon to Van Wagner/Black Bear Sports Properties play-by-play man Don Shields after the game. “You can only lose Anne so many times before it affects you and it affected the team today.

“But Caroline (Bornemann) crashed the boards in the fourth quarter and we played really good defense today,” Vachon added.

She said her team did an excellent job shutting down Wanzer and limiting the Bearcats to a 2-for-14 shooting performance beyond the 3-point arc.

Up next: UMaine will visit UMass Lowell for an 11 a.m. game on Wednesday. It is Health and Fitness Field Trip Day for youngsters in the Lowell community. Binghamton will travel to Vermont for a 6 p.m. contest on Wednesday.