MEXICO, Maine – A Mexico woman is dead after a snowmobile crash Saturday afternoon.

Maine Game Wardens say 46-year-old Dorothy McPherson was riding on a snowmobile trail in Andover alone.

She appeared to miss a ramp onto the Ellis River Bridge and crashed into a tree, officials said.

Another snowmobiler found her shortly after noon and rescue crews performed CPR at the scene. McPherson was flown to Maine Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, officials said.