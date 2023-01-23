Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer that has struggled with shrinking sales, said Friday that it would cut 1,750 people from its global workforce, or about 10 percent, but it did not specify how Maine operations would be affected.

“We aren’t sharing specific details per location, but the vast majority are part of the corporate team in North America and Europe,” said Susan Frechette, spokesperson for the Boston-based company.

In a memo to employees Friday, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah said that in North America, “all employees will receive an email shortly that will let you know if your role is impacted.”

Shah said severance will be based on each worker’s circumstances. As an example, he said in the U.S., employees will receive a minimum of 10 weeks pay from Friday and have continued benefit coverage and vesting of existing equity through March 2023.

The move comes amid pressures in the retail industry. Sears announced in December that the last two Hometown Stores in Maine would close. A recent Deloitte industry outlook said that a slowing economy will dampen retail because inflation has decreased consumer buying power.

Wayfair is the largest employer at Brunswick Landing. It had about 600 employees in Maine in February 2020 when it laid off 55 people from its contact center in Brunswick and one from its contact center in Bangor. The company has not filed a WARN notice of potential layoffs in Maine for this round of corporate layoffs.

In 2021 Wayfair moved out of the Bangor building that had hosted its customer service center for five years, saying its customer service employees had been working from their homes since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020.

This is the second set of layoffs in five months for the publicly traded company. The last layoffs last August involved 870 jobs globally as the retailer tried to cut back operating expenses and realign its investments.

The August layoffs were part of a total of more than $1.4 billion in planned annualized cost reductions. The company said it expects to return to break even in early 2023 because of the reductions.

When it moved into Maine in 2016, the company said it planned to eventually hire 1,000 employees.