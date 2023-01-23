Three former University of Maine women’s ice hockey players are playing in the seven-team professional Premier Hockey Federation this season.

Forward Tereza Vanisova, UMaine’s all-time leading scorer, and goalie Carly Jackson are playing for the Toronto Six, and forward Brooke Stacey is playing for the Montreal Force.

The Six are 9-1-2 and in second place behind defending two-time Isobel Cup champ the Boston Pride (11-2) while Montreal is in fifth place at 5-5-1.

The Minnesota Whitecaps are in third at 8-4-2, the Connecticut Whale is fourth at 6-5-1, the Metropolitan Riveters are 4-10 and in sixth and the last-place Buffalo Beauts are 1-9-2.

Stacey has played in 11 games for the Force and is tied for fourth on the team in scoring with six points on two goals and four assists. It is her third season in the league after spending two seasons with the Beauts.

During her 134-game UMaine career, she racked up 41 goals and 46 assists, including 13 goals and 17 assists in her final season in 2017-18.

Vanisova, a member of the Czech Republic national team, has a goal and five assists in 10 games for the Six.

She spent parts of two seasons with the Pride and helped them win those two league championships. She spent most of last season playing in Sweden before returning to the Pride.

Vanisova racked up 63 goals and 66 assists for 129 points in 129 career games at UMaine, including 14-17-31 in 33 games in her senior season at UMaine in 2019-20.

Jackson is 2-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .946 save percentage for the Six. She is the backup to Elaine Chuli.

Jackson spent the previous two seasons with the Beauts.

During her 122-game Black Bear career, Jackson was 45-55-18 with a 2.15 GAA and a .923 save percentage. She posted 10 shutouts.

She was 12-11-7, 1.90, .934 in her final season at UMaine in 2019-20.