Bangor reported a record single-day snowfall for Jan. 23 on Monday, while several surrounding communities reported more than 18 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

Winter snow has been slow coming to parts of Penobscot County this year, but a powerful storm changed that on Monday.

Meteorologist James Sinko said Tuesday that Bangor blew past a previous record for Jan. 23 set in 2011, when the weather service recorded 7 inches of snow for the city. On Monday, Bangor received 10.5 inches of snow.

Bangor’s overall single-day record for the month of January was set in 2018, when 18.3 inches of snow fell on Jan. 4 of that year. The most snow to ever fall in a single day in Bangor was on Dec. 30, 1962, when 25.5 inches fell.

Elsewhere in Greater Bangor and in Hancock and Washington counties, towns reported huge amounts of snow on Monday. Dedham led the pack with 18.9 inches of snow, followed by Orono, which reported 18.2 inches, and Etna, Carmel and Milford, which each reported 17 inches, according to the weather service.