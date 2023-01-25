This story will be updated.

CARIBOU, Maine — Fire and ambulance crews are fighting two structure fires in downtown Caribou.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Caribou Fire & Ambulance received a call about a fire that started at a two-story building with several apartments on Water Street. Later, a separate fire erupted down the road on Sweden Street.

More than 50 firefighters from Caribou, Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, Limestone, Washburn and North Lakes Fire & Rescue worked to fight the blazes, Caribou Fire Capt. Danny Raymond said.

By 10 a.m., a dozen firefighters from Caribou, Limestone and Washburn remained on Water Street as that building still burned extensively. Crews hosed water onto the flames as temperatures remained in the single digits.

“The whole roof collapsed into itself, so it’s still burning,” Raymond said.

Derick St. Peter, who owns Creative Carpentry of Maine at 6 Water St., rushed to his business at 5 a.m. after learning of the fire across the street and saw the crews outside. He returned at 8 a.m. to open the shop.

“It’s definitely a different view than usual,” St. Peter said. “I feel bad for the people displaced and the [fire] crew because it’s so cold outside.”

St. Peter said he offered firefighters a chance to warm up inside his shop, but they all preferred to remain inside their trucks or ambulances to monitor the fire.

American Red Cross volunteers were on scene outside Caribou Office Park on nearby Hatch Drive to assist those displaced, Raymond said.

At least 10 to 12 families were displaced from the Water Street apartments. Raymond directed questions about potential injuries to the state fire marshal, who was in Caribou at the Sweden Street fire.

Caribou police and fire are not allowing the public near that fire. Police are diverting all traffic onto Spring Street, which starts behind Burger Boy and connects with the downtown portion of Washburn Street.

Further information about the nature of the Sweden Street fire and how many people were displaced was not immediately available.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of both fires.