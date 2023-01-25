If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine’s 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit https://www.maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.shtml.

A Hampden man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing materials depicting child sexual abuse.

Kevin MacVicar, 31, has also been ordered by U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker to pay $29,000 in restitution after pleading guilty on Aug. 12, 2022.

MacVicar was in possession of child pornograpy stored on his cellphone and other electronic devices between February 2015 and February 2021, court records show. The images had been shared on the internet, mainly in online forums.

Some of the images were of children under 12, according to court documents.