A company that offers upscale camping amenities is eyeing Lamoine to house its next resort.

The company CPEX LLC, which operates Clear Sky Resorts in Arizona, submitted the request at Lamoine’s Jan. 2 planning board meeting, the Ellsworth American reported.

Clear Sky Resorts offers unique dome structures as accommodations for campers. The domes are fully furnished, and include air conditioning, electricity and personal bathrooms, according to the Ellsworth newspaper.

The resort company is seeking to build 103 of these structures on Partridge Cove Road, hoping to attract tourists and others visiting Acadia National Park. The national park saw 3.9 million visitors last year, in the second-busiest season on record.

If the resort is approved, it would be called Clear Sky Acadia, according to the Ellsworth American. Out of the 103 structures, 90 would be used for guest lodging, while 13 would be used as staff housing, food venues, laundromat and other entertainment venues. The resort would also include a swimming pool.

The resort company’s initial site plan application was rejected by the Lamoine Planning Board, as town officials said it did not clearly illustrate water and sewage use, the Ellsworth newspaper reported. A secondary application is expected to be presented at the Feb. 6 planning board meeting.