The Portland Police Department is on the lookout after a bank on Forest Avenue was reportedly robbed on Wednesday afternoon.

A man wearing a brown coat, tan winter hat and black sneakers was seen leaving the Norway Savings Bank at around 1:40 p.m., according to Major Robert Martin of the Portland police.

The man reportedly made threats against staff, demanded cash and then left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as a white male in his late 40s or early 50s with a shorter gray beard and mustache. He was reportedly wearing black-rimmed glasses, and was last seen on foot leaving the bank.

Anyone with information can contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.