L.L. Bean will be renovating its iconic flagship store and retail campus in Freeport.

The project represents a more than $50 million investment for the Freeport-based business.

“Once complete, the renewed store and campus — the second most visited tourist destination in Maine — will become even more beloved, hosting immersive experiences for the customer, expanding community engagement opportunities, and reaffirming the company’s commitment to its hometown of Freeport,” L.L. Bean said in a press release.

L.L. Bean said some of the objectives of the project include:

— Build on the brand’s customer service to create an unforgettable retail experience at its flagship store. This includes upgrading the customer journey, providing new offerings, and improving employee experiences.

— Create a more inviting and identifiable entrance and facade on Main Street that is better suited for pedestrians.

— Improve accessibility to the campus, outdoor event offerings and retail stores for customers and employees.

— Expand Discovery Park and enhance infrastructure to support additional community engagement opportunities and connect more fluidly with Main Street.

Normal store operating hours will remain in place as the project takes shape, but customers and visitors should expect project activity to result in some temporary store changes.

For example, L.L. Bean said the 1912 Cafe will be closed for the duration of the project and the aquarium also will be replaced. L.L. Bean said the fish have already been safely relocated.

The finished store will feature an enhanced version of the trout and salmon pond, as well as new food options, according to L.L. Bean

Some departments also will be relocated, but signage and store employees will be present throughout the project to direct customers to relocated departments and answer questions.