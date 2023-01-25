A New York man has been sentenced to six years in prison for sex trafficking a Maine girl almost two years ago.

Tyler Streeter, 28, of Norwich also will serve five years of supervised released as part of the sentence handed down Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen in Portland.

Streeter contacted a 16-year-old Roxbury girl on Instagram and TikTok starting in late 2020, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Streeter groomed the girl over a period of months, saying she was attractive and he loved and wanted to marry her. He also sent her graphic sexual messages, the U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday.

In April 2021, Streeter traveled to Maine to get the girl and bring her back to New York. Her father intervened unsuccessfully to keep the girl from leaving, but she was eventually found by police in Syracuse, New York, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In November 2021, Streeter was charged with interstate transportation of a minor, the Evening Sun reported at the time.

Streeter is a registered sex offender following a 2017 conviction in New York for sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.