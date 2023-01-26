The board of directors of a Turner-based school district will respond to an appeal about keeping a controversial book in a library.

The MSAD 52 school board recommended “Gender Queer: A Memoir” remain in the library at Leavitt Area High School, but a parent appealed that decision, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The book explores the author’s real-life journey of gender identity and sexual orientation and includes illustrated images that some parents have found objectionable.

The book has been at the center of debate for many districts around the state.

A vote, which will be the final say on whether the book should remain, is planned for 6:30 p.m. Thursday.