The town manager of Bar Harbor suddenly resigned on Wednesday.

In a letter to the Bar Harbor Town Council, Kevin Sutherland announced that he made the decision after discussions with his family.

“I greatly appreciate working with the Council to address many important matters,” Sutherland wrote on Thursday. “It is time for me to find more balance, especially by enjoying time with my family.”

Sutherland’s resignation has been accepted by the council, and will be effective immediately, according to Council Chair Val Peacock.

Sutherland, a former Saco city administrator, was hired in November 2021 for a three-year contract. Previously, he was the chief of staff for Ithaca, New York.

He was the lone finalist for the town manager position, and started his duties in January 2022.

Sutherland took over the position from Cornell Knight, who has been Bar Harbor’s town manager for seven years. He was only the third town manager Bar Harbor has had since 1986, when the town hired Dana Reed for the position. Reed held the post until 2014.