A Jefferson man accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol more than two years ago has pleaded guilty.

Joshua Colgan, 35, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building under a plea deal, according to the Portland Press Herald. Three other misdemeanor charges — entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building — were dismissed.

Colgan allegedly pushed his way into the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, when rioters loyal to former President Donald Trump attempted to stop Congress from certifying Trump’s election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Colgan, though, was not accused of behaving violently or assaulting any officers.

Colgan posted on Facebook that he and other rioters were there “to overthrow this corrupt government and to form a new brotherhood of patriots that will be permanently carved into our history books to never be forgotten,” and to “ensure that every innocent boy and girl in this country does not, will not ever grow up in a socialist nation,” according to an FBI affidavit.

He was arrested in May of last year by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The misdemeanor offense could result in a maximum sentence of six months in prison, up to five years of probation and a fine of up to $5,000. Colgan’s sentencing is expected in April, the Portland newspaper reported.

He is one of four people from Maine who have been charged in connection with the riot. The first of four Mainers to be charged, Kyle Fitzsimons, 39, of Lebanon was found guilty of attacking police officers and other crimes by a federal judge in September.

Fitzsimons will be sentenced on Feb. 17 in Washington, D.C.