ETNA, Maine – A tractor trailer that crashed on I-95 in Etna Thursday morning will not be removed until Friday.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. when the driver lost control and went off the road, according to the Maine State Police. The driver was not injured.

However, the tractor trailer can’t be removed from its crash site due to the weather conditions and a four-hour removal process, officials said.

Drivers are asked not to stop near the vehicle, as it could cause other crashes. The Maine State Police also say there is no need to report the crash, as dispatchers are already aware of it.