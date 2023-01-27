CARIBOU, Maine – A man died after a Wednesday fire destroyed the Caribou apartment building he lived in.

At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday a fire broke out at 7 Water St., displacing all residents and keeping local fire crews busy most of the day. Hours later, another fire broke out at a two-story residence on 273 Sweden St.

A man who lived at 7 Water St. had been unaccounted for after the fire and his remains were found Friday, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Several people in the building were able to evacuate, Moss said in a statement. The Maine State Police did not release the man’s name because the state medical examiner is expected to perform an autopsy today.

Police and the Maine fire marshal’s office continue to investigate the cause of the fire, Moss said.

Aroostook Red Cross volunteers have so far assisted 21 individuals, including 17 adults and four children, displaced from Water St.

People wishing to donate food, gift cards, blankets, clothing or other items to the families should drop them off at the Parish of the Precious Blood, 31 Thomas Avenue in Caribou. That is also where families can pick up donated items, stated Red Cross Regional Communications Director Jennifer Costa.