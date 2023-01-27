PERU, Maine — More than a million dollars worth of equipment was destroyed after Peru’s town garage burned to the ground on Friday morning.

The fire, which broke out just after midnight, destroyed snow plows and other town tools, according to officials. One backhoe remained untouched by the fire.

The fire caused around $1.3 to $1.5 million in damages, officials said, but no injuries were reported.

The road commissioner says that the town might be able to borrow equipment from other communities.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.