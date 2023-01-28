This story was originally published in January 2018.

Now that Maine’s rugged landscape is cloaked with snow, its layers covering up the rocks and roots and ruts, it’s time to get out the cross-country skis and glide over the smooth, frozen terrain.

The state is filled with trails and woods roads that are groomed for cross-country skiing, as well as ski centers that feature amenities such as rental skis, trailside warming huts and lights for nighttime skiing. But sometimes it’s difficult to find the information about the many winter destinations that are scattered all over the state. To help you with your next adventure, I’ve compiled a list of 11 great cross-country ski spots in Maine, places that I know from experience or word-of-mouth to feature beautiful, well-maintained trails for skiers of all abilities.

Wooden “Trail Guys” made by Aaron Weissblum are posted along the Warbler Trail of Hidden Valley Nature Center on Aug. 20, 2014, in Jefferson. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

Owned by the Midcoast Conservancy, the Hidden Valley Nature Center is about 1,000 acres of hilly forestland on the shore of Little Dyer Pond. The center caters to winter activities, with miles of multi-use trails, as well as groomed cross-country ski trails. Youth cross country clinics are hosted at the center, along with a number of other public programs. Use of the trails is free, but donations are greatly appreciated. Check them out here.

The side trail leading through blueberry barrens to the summit of Cameron Mountain on Dec. 10, is covered with a thin, packed layer of snow in the north end of Camden Hills State Park in Lincolnville. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

Camden Hills State Park is one of several state parks in Maine that feature groomed cross-country ski trails (as well as plenty of snowshoe trails). The Camden park is home to miles of intersecting cross-country ski trails that explore some impressive hills. Park entrance fees are $4 for Maine residents and $6 for non-residents, or you can opt for a season pass. For more information about the park, including a trail map, check here.

Interesting ice formations adorn the rock ledges on March 17, 2018, along a carriage road that is a part of the Hadlock Loop, a cross-country skiing route in Acadia National Park. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island is home to about 45 miles of carriage roads, which are open to a wide variety of activities, including hiking, snowshoeing, biking and skiing, and many of these trails are groomed in the winter for cross-country skiing. A map of the groomed trails is available here by clicking on the “cross-country skiing and snowshoeing” link. The 3.3-mile Witch Hole Pond loop is a very popular and easily accessible cross-country ski route in the park.

Dan Baumert, of Levant, who was golfing just a week ago, gets ready to put his cross country skis on at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course to enjoy the first snowfall of the season on Nov. 16, 2022. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

In the winter of 2012-13, the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department and the Penobscot Valley Ski Club teamed to design and groom trails for classic and skate skiing on the Bangor Municipal Golf Course. These trails, which can total up to 9 miles, explore small hills and travel along the edges of the forest as they circle the greens. The trails are now regularly groomed by the Bangor Parks and Recreation Department, with support from PVSC, and are free for the public to use. For more information, visit bangorgc.com.

A pair of cross-country skiers race over snow-covered hills as the sun sets on a fine winter day at Pineland Farms, Friday, Jan. 24, 2019, in New Gloucester, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Consisting of more than 5,000 acres of fields and forests in southern Maine, Pineland Farms includes working farms, a campus of businesses and education buildings, and a network of more than 18 miles of well-maintained trails that are open to the public year round. In the winter, more than half of the trails in the network are groomed for classic cross-country skiing and skate skiing, while the remaining trails are open to snowshoers and fat-tire bikes. Trail use requires the purchase of a snowshoe, ski or biking pass, which vary in price from $9 for a half a day of snowshoeing to $20 for a full day of skiing. Season passes are available, as are equipment rentals. For more information, visit pinelandfarms.org.

Stunning views of Mountain View Pond and Moosehead Lake from the ski trails of Big Moose Mountain in Greenville in February 2019. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Most people know of Big Squaw as a place for downhill skiing and snowboarding, but the mountain also features about 5 miles of groomed cross country ski and snowshoe trails that are open to the public by donation. (The name of the mountain where the resort is located was changed years ago to Big Moose Mountain, but not the resort name. “Squaw” is a derogatory term for Native American women.)

These trails may feel remote, snaking around the base of the mountain through a beautiful evergreen forest, but in reality, they aren’t too far from a cup of hot chocolate at the Big Squaw Ski Lodge. For more information and a map of the trails, check here.

AMC’s Maine Wilderness Lodges are connected by an 80-mile maintained ski trail network. The public is welcome to use these trails for free, though you’ll need to pay to stay or eating at AMC’s beautiful, off-the-grid wilderness lodges, nestled in the woods in the 100-Mile Wilderness Region just east of Moosehead Lake. AMC currently has three lodges for visitors to choose from, and all three of them can only be accessed by ski, snowshoe or snowmobile in the winter. Many people ski from lodge to lodge, making it a multi-day outing in the Maine wilderness. By staying at AMC lodges, you can end the day with a hot shower, home-cooked meal and comfortable bed. To learn more, visit outdoors.org, where you can download a winter trail map.

The Central Maine Ski Club middle school team practices on the Nordic ski trails on Jan. 17, 2017, at the Quarry Road Trails and Recreation Area in Waterville. Credit: Aislinn Sarnacki / BDN

Located just outside downtown Waterville, Quarry Road Trails and Recreation Area is a hub for public recreation, featuring a vast network of intersecting trails for a wide range of outdoor activities. In the winter, nearly 7 miles of these trails are groomed for Nordic skiing — both classic and skate skiing — and several additional miles of trails are designated and signed for snowshoers. In 2013, a state-of-the-art snowmaking system was added to this trail network. The area also offers rental skis and a lighted ski route. Day ski passes are $15 for adults, with lower costs for seniors and children. Season passes are also available. For information, visit quarryroad.org.

Classic skiers glide along the Joe Buzzell Trail at Harris Farm in Dayton. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

9. Harris Farm in Dayton

About 20 miles of trails are groomed for classic and skate skiing through the fields and forests of the 600-acre Harris Farm, which is a dairy and vegetable farm in southern Maine. Ski passes vary. It’s $15 for adults during the week and $18 for adults during the weekend. Tickets for children, college students and seniors are less expensive. Rental skis, snowshoes, sleds and fat bikes are available, and lessons are by appointment. For more information, visit harrisfarm.com.

BDN reporter Aislinn Sarnacki skis past the University of Maine athletic fields on the Dorion Loop Trail on Jan. 11, 2015, in Orono. Credit: Courtesy of Derek Runnells

There is a vast network of cross-country ski trails on the campus of the University of Maine in Orono, starting right at the New Balance Student Recreation Center, where skis, boots and poles are available for rent. The trails are groomed regularly, when weather conditions and snowpack permit. While there are several miles of trails, one of the most popular routes is the Dorion Loop, which is 2.9 miles long and great for beginners, with just a few small hills. Use of the university trails is free. Check here for more information, including a detailed trail map.

Ezra Leach of Presque Isle, left, and Martin Brozman of MSSM were two of the earliest to take off from the start line in the Jan. 8 Nordic classic style race at the Nordic Heritage Center in Presque Isle. Credit: Kevin Sjoberg / BDN

The Nordic Heritage Center has more than 12 miles of cross-country ski trails, which are groomed with a track set. The center offers ski and snowshoe rental packages, as well as a number of winter programs, including adult ski nights and free lessons. For more information, visit nordicheritagecenter.org.

This is far from a complete list of cross-country ski trails in Maine. For some additional locations, check out this map, which I created a few years ago. And as always, I welcome people to share their own favorite cross-country ski locations in Maine in the comment section at the bottom of the page.