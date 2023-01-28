Junior goalie Victor Ostman turned in a masterpiece for the University of Maine’s hockey team, turning aside 52 shots for his fourth shutout of the season as the Black Bears completed a weekend sweep of nationally-ranked Providence College with a 3-0 triumph at lively Alfond Arena Saturday night.

Junior center Lynden Breen and junior linemate Donavan Houle scored power play goals and senior left wing Didrik Henbrant added an empty-net goal.

UMaine had won Friday night’s game 3-2.

UMaine improved to 11-12-2 overall and 5-8-1 in Hockey East while Providence fell to 12-9-6 and 7-5-5.

Ostman stopped 35 shots through the first two periods as the Friars completely dominated the play.

UMaine managed only nine shots on goal over the first 40 minutes.

Breen’s goal was his 11th of the season and extended his goal-scoring streak to three games.

It was UMaine’s fourth power play goal in its last eight chances.

The goal featured a beautiful passing sequence involving freshmen Luke Antonacci and Thomas Freel.

Antonacci skated into the zone down the left wing side and fired a diagonal pass to Freel in the right faceoff circle.

Freel slid a perfect pass over to Breen at the far post and he simply had to guide it into the empty net.

Houle made it 2-0 9:19 into the third period when Freel got the puck to Breen, who snapped a pass to Houle in the right circle and his one-timer beat Philip Svedeback.

Svedeback finished with 18 saves.