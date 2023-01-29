The left southbound lane of Interstate 95 at mile marker 303 in Houlton was closed for about 3 hours Sunday while Ervin Carter's truck was removed from the median. The 88-year-old of Elmwood, New Brunswick, was seriously injured, police said. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

A New Brunswick man was seriously injured early Sunday morning when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 95 in Houlton during a snowstorm.

Ervin Carter, 88, of Elmwood, New Brunswick, was driving a 2010 GMC pickup near mile marker 303 about 12 a.m. when he crossed both lanes before going over the guard rail, spinning 180 degrees and rolling several times down a steep embankment, Maine State Police Trooper Noah Castonguay said Sunday evening.

Carter, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries not considered life-threatening, Castonguay said.

The left southbound lane of Interstate 95 at mile marker 303 in Houlton was closed for about 3 hours while Ervin Carter’s truck was removed from the median. The 88-year-old of Elmwood, New Brunswick, was seriously injured, police said. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

A fuel spill from the vehicle in the proximity of the Meduxnekeag River made it necessary to summon the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Castonguay said.

The left southbound lane of I-95 was closed for about 3 hours while Bailey’s Towing and Recovery of Houlton removed the truck from the median.

Avatar photo

Julie Harris

Julie has served in many roles at Bangor Daily News since she joined the staff in 1979, but is now on its senior editor team and editor of five of BDN's weeklies and their associated websites, including...