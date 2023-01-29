A New Brunswick man was seriously injured early Sunday morning when he lost control of his vehicle on Interstate 95 in Houlton during a snowstorm.

Ervin Carter, 88, of Elmwood, New Brunswick, was driving a 2010 GMC pickup near mile marker 303 about 12 a.m. when he crossed both lanes before going over the guard rail, spinning 180 degrees and rolling several times down a steep embankment, Maine State Police Trooper Noah Castonguay said Sunday evening.

Carter, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries not considered life-threatening, Castonguay said.

The left southbound lane of Interstate 95 at mile marker 303 in Houlton was closed for about 3 hours while Ervin Carter’s truck was removed from the median. The 88-year-old of Elmwood, New Brunswick, was seriously injured, police said. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

A fuel spill from the vehicle in the proximity of the Meduxnekeag River made it necessary to summon the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Castonguay said.

The left southbound lane of I-95 was closed for about 3 hours while Bailey’s Towing and Recovery of Houlton removed the truck from the median.