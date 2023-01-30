GREENVILLE — On Saturday, Feb. 4 the Wilderness Sled Dog Racing Association will be hosting three races starting at Leisure Life Resort. There will be an 8-dog team 35-mile, a 4-dog 3-mile and a 1-2 dog skijor 3-mile races.

The Wilderness Sled Dog Races will draw mushers from the U.S. and Canada along with their canine athletes, spectators and volunteers to the snow-covered trails of the Moosehead Lake region. Mushers will start their race in order of the way they signed up in 3-minute intervals starting with the 35-mile competition at 9:30 a.m. the 4-dog teams will go out at 10:45 a.m., and the skijor race will start at 11:30 a.m.

Spectators should plan on getting to Leisure Life Resort by 9 a.m. to see the excited teams of sled dogs preparing for the start. People will line the chute to witness the intense excitement of the dog teams eager to run, cheering each team on their way! Teams can also be seen traveling through the Greenville Municipal Airport, crossing East Road as well as the KI Road as they go out and, on their way, back. With the addition of the shorter races there will be action all day with teams going out and coming in to the finish line, with a bonfire and cheering supporters welcoming the racers back home!

Trailside Restaurant at Leisure Life resort is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner all weekend where spectators can enjoy great food in a warm friendly atmosphere with a spectacular view of the surrounding mountains. There is plenty of time to enjoy what the town of Greenville and all the businesses have to offer so make it a day or weekend of fun in the region.