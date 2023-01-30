Maine State Police identified the pedestrian killed in a crash last Friday as 27-year-old Cameron Clewley of Newburgh.

A vehicle struck and killed Clewley on Route 69 in Newburgh around 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 27, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss declined to release further information Monday regarding the incident, but said police were still looking into the circumstances of Clewley’s death.

Clewley is the first pedestrian in Maine to be killed this year after a near-record number of pedestrian fatalities occurred in 2022, according to Bicycle Coalition of Maine Executive Director Jean Sideris.

“These events underscore the importance of drivers taking extra care to watch for people walking on the roads and for continued efforts to improve the safety of Maine roads for all users,” Sideris said.