One person was taken to a local hospital after an apartment building fire in Veazie on late Saturday afternoon.

The Veazie Fire Department responded about 4:23 p.m. to the building on School Street.

Veazie Fire Chief Pete Metcalf said one of the residents was transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation but is expected to recover.

Metcalf also said that the winter is a common time for fires and advised everyone to check their smoke alarms.

“The only thing I can’t stress is make sure you have working smoke alarms,” Metcalf said. “I think the smoke alarm was not operating in this unit.”

The fire remains under investigation.