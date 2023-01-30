A fire in Freeport sent two people to the hospital and killed three dogs late Sunday night.

The two-alarm fire started on Durham Road around 11 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. One of the victims also suffered a hand wound.

A police officer, who was the first on the scene, helped an elderly woman out of the house.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

The fire destroyed the home.

At least five towns helped put out the fire. The scene was cleared around 3 a.m. Monday.