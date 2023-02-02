One of the most acclaimed country singer-songwriters of the past 20 years will make a stop in Bangor this summer on his 2023 U.S. tour.

Chris Stapleton, a multiple Grammy and Country Music Association award winner, will perform at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, July 6. Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, Feb. 10. Stapleton last performed in Bangor in 2019, in a sold-out concert on the Bangor waterfront.

Stapleton will be joined in Bangor by Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives, a country and bluegrass musician with a more than five-decade career, and Allen Stone, an R&B and roots singer.

Kentucky native Stapleton’s songs have been recorded by the likes of Taylor Swift, Adele, Justin Timberlake, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and many others, but it wasn’t until 2015 that he broke through as a major artist with his debut solo album “Traveller.” His music includes elements of soul, rock and blues, making him a standout among other popular modern-day country artists.

Stapleton will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

The concert will join previously announced 2023 shows at the Maine Savings Amphitheater including Lee Brice and Cole Swindell on May 28, the Dave Matthews Band on June 16, country singer Kane Brown on June 22, Kidz Bop on July 22, Nickelback on Aug 24, Hank Williams Jr. and Old Crow Medicine Show on Aug. 25 and Pantera and Lamb of God on Sept. 7.