Episode three of post-zombie apocalypse drama “The Last of Us” was widely acclaimed by critics for its heartbreaking portrayal of a couple played by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett, trying to find joy in a broken world.

But Stephen King — an avid watcher of TV shows from “Stranger Things” to recent Netflix hit “Kaleidoscope” — begged to differ. He didn’t take issue with the content of the episode, even going so far as to say he enjoyed it, but rather that it had some serious geographic inaccuracies with how it portrayed the Boston area.

THE LAST OF US. Episode 3: Do you really want to tell me that’s 10 miles west of Boston? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 31, 2023

The episode, set in the fictional town of Lincoln, Massachusetts, is supposedly set 10 miles outside of Boston. Yet in the episode, soaring mountains can be seen in the background. There are mountains in Massachusetts, but they are 80 miles west of Boston in the Berkshires range. The Berkshires are lovely, but the highest peak there is just 2,840 feet. Not exactly soaring.

According to IMDB, the episode was shot in Alberta, Canada, right smack in the middle of the Canadian Rockies, which are a whole lot taller than any mountain on the entire East Coast.

The Boston Globe called out the error, too, and also noted that it was a little ridiculous that in another scene it apparently took hours for the characters to travel between the Old State House and the Custom House Tower in downtown Boston, which in real life are less than a half-mile apart from each other. The Globe also noted that the lack of Dunkin’ Donuts anywhere in the episode also felt grossly inaccurate.