The owner of West Market Square Artisan Coffeehouse in downtown Bangor said on Friday that she would be selling the business to two employees later this month.

Cheryl Michaud, who opened the coffeehouse in 2016, said she plans to retire. The shop is in the former location of The Big Easy, a bar located in the lobby of the adjacent Charles Inn.

The new owners are former West Market manager Wayne Johnson and current employee Aaron Parker, Michaud said. The pair will take over the business effective Feb. 13.

The Charles Inn was purchased in December 2021 by a group of Florida property developers, who closed it in early 2022 to begin extensive renovations. The hotel is expected to reopen this spring.

Coffee service will remain mostly uninterrupted as the coffeehouse changes ownership.