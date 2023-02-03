SEBAGO, Maine — A Maine man is being accused of punching a Cumberland County deputy sheriff multiple times in the face on Thursday.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they got multiple reports around 2:50 p.m. about a man walking in the road on Route 114 near Folly Road and flagging down vehicles, forcing them to stop. Some reported that the man would try to get inside the vehicles.

A deputy arrived on scene and spotted the man who immediately ran away, according to police. A short time later, a nearby homeowner reported that the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Hunt of Sebago, had tried to force his way into the home.

A deputy found Hunt and chased him, officials said. While attempting to arrest him, Hunt allegedly punched the deputy multiple times in the face.

A neighbor as well as a passing motorist stopped to help the deputy during the struggle. More officers responded to the scene shortly after and were able to take Hunt into custody.

Hunt has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and violating his conditions of release. Police say Hunt was out on bail at the time of his arrest.

The deputy was treated for minor injuries at Maine Medical Center and released.

Hunt is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.