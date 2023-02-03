MOUNT WASHINGTON, N.H. — The Mount Washington Observatory recorded a new record-low temperature Friday.

The previous daily low was -32 degrees Fahrenheit, set in 1963.

As of 4:30 p.m., the air temperature on top of Mount Washington was -40 degrees.

Our daily record low of -32F (set in 1963) has already been broken and is expected to plunge even lower overnight. You can track how low ambient air temperatures go on our Current Summit Conditions page: https://t.co/19MbrZ7kZm

Or view the weather live at: https://t.co/jIS6eKA0ix pic.twitter.com/PtUIn2AzTp — Mount Washington Observatory (MWO) (@MWObs) February 3, 2023

The wind is making things even colder on top of the mountain.

The Mount Washington Observatory is recording winds at 90 mph, with gusts reaching up to 100 mph.

Those gusts have the wind chill temperature sitting at -99 degrees as of 4:30 p.m.

To keep track of the latest temperatures on top of Mount Washington, click here.