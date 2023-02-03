A 21-year-old Massachusetts man was seriously injured in a Friday afternoon crash on the Maine Turnpike on the Saco River bridge.

Nathan Kennedy of Fairfax, Massachusetts, was hospitalized after the crash reported at around 1:52 p.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Kennedy had struck the median guard rail with his 2004 Ford Pickup, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and come to a stop in the breakdown lane.

Kennedy, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the roadway, according to Moss. He was transported to Southern Maine Medical Center, before being taken to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

A second vehicle was struck by debris from the bed of Kennedy’s pickup truck during the crash, but no one in that vehicle was injured.

A preliminary investigation shows that speed was not a likely factor in the crash, according to Moss. The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.