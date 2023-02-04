A Massachusetts man succumbed to his injuries after being involved in a rollover crash on the Maine Turnpike on Friday.

Nathan Kennedy, 21, of Halifax, Massachusetts, was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries after the crash on the Saco River bridge at around 1:52 p.m. Kennedy later died of his injuries, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Kennedy had struck the median guard rail with his 2004 Ford Pickup, causing the vehicle to roll onto its side and come to a stop in the breakdown lane. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the roadway, according to Moss.

A second vehicle was struck by debris from the bed of Kennedy’s pickup truck during the crash, but no one in that vehicle was injured.