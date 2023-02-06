The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has temporarily closed its Lewiston office.

That comes after it sustained water and electrical damage as a result of the extreme cold weather that gripped Maine late last week.

Jackie Farwell, a spokesperson for DHHS, said Monday the office is being repaired and will reopen to the public and employees as soon as possible.

People can still access information about DHHS programs online or by phone by calling 211. They can also visit other district offices in Augusta, Portland and South Paris.