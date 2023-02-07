LEWISTON, Maine — An early-morning shooting in an apartment on Walnut Street over the weekend is under investigation.

The shooting was reported around 4 a.m. Saturday in a first-floor apartment at 76 Walnut Street, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

Three people with gunshot wounds were taken to Central Maine Medical Center. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, officials said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened inside the apartment.

Anyone with information can contact the Lewiston Police Department at 207-513-3001, ext. 3323.