A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man from Phillips in Franklin County.

Mahlon Presby was last seen on Tuesday at around 12:30 a.m., according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Presby was reportedly leaving his apartment on Shadagee Lane, and was headed toward his niece’s house on the Rangely Road in Avon. He never arrived to the Avon residence, according to Moss.

Presby, a white male who stands approximately 5-foot-8, was last seen wearing a Yamaha snowmobile jacket, black jeans, L.L. Bean boots and a camouflage hat. He also suffers from cognitive issues, according to Moss.

Presby drives a 2009 green Chevy Cobalt, with a Maine license plate 8541XW.

Anyone with information about Presby’s whereabouts can contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-6140.