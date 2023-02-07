If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

A Waterville man who shot and killed his longtime girlfriend more than three years ago will serve 42 years in prison

That sentence was handed down Monday to Nicholas Lovejoy, according to WVII.

In May, Lovejoy pleaded guilty to murdering 29-year-old Melissa Sousa. He shot her twice in the stomach after becoming enraged that Sousa was leaving him in October 2019.

Police found her body wrapped in a tarp in the basement of the home the couple shared with their twin girls on Gold Street in Waterville.

Tami Tims, who was Sousa’s friend and co-worker, said in 2019 that Sousa was considering leaving what was described as a violent relationship with Lovejoy.

She told us that his big thing is, ‘Tick, tock, your time is coming,’” Tims said in 2019. “He said he was going to kill her. ‘I have two choices. It’s kill you or kill you.’ It was just his way of controlling her.”