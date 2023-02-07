This story will be updated.

A 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak train in Biddeford.

The woman was hit around 5:45 a.m. at the railroad crossing on Main Street, according to police.

She died at the scene.

The train blocked Main Street until about 10 a.m.

Downeaster train 680, which had just stopped in Saco, had 28 passengers aboard at the time of the collision. No one on the train was hurt, according to Amtrak.

Amtrak is working with police to investigate the collision.

No additional information has been released.

