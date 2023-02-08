BRUNSWICK, Maine — Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close its Brunswick location.

Currently, the brand has four store locations in Maine: Augusta, Bangor, Brunswick and South Portland.

In August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it plans to close 150 stores and lay off 20 percent of staff.

While none of the Maine stores were included in the initial round of closures, a new list from Tuesday shows the Brunswick location.

In August, Bed Bath & Beyond also said that it would go back to its original strategy of focusing on national brands, instead of pushing its own store labels.